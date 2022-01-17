Motive unknown for triple killing at North Carolina shopping center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilmington police said the motive behind a triple killing at a shopping center on Saturday remains unclear.

Investigators said the suspect arrived in the same vehicle at Landfall shopping center on Military Cutoff Road with his mother, sister and son

Just after 4 p.m., investigators said Wilbert Lamont Robinson, 40, shot and killed his three family members before shooting and injuring himself.

The victims have been identified as:

Diretta Marie Robinson, 65, mother of the suspect

Trina Lynnette Robinson, 48, sister of the suspect

13-year-old, son of the suspect

Wilmington police are not releasing the name of the suspect’s son at this time.

Wilbert Robinson, who is from Hampstead, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and firing into an occupied vehicle. He is in custody of the Wilmington Police Department after receiving treatment for the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wilmington police said the motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.

“Homicide cases are often difficult to investigate; however, when we have good witness testimony, it enables our Detectives to solidify their cases in a more efficient manner,” Wilmington police said in release.

The case has been turned over to the district attorney’s office.