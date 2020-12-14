Motorcyclist dies following road rage incident in South Carolina, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a road rage incident involving a motorcycle Sunday night, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

Shore told 7 News that the incident occurred on Shockley Ferry Road (Hwy 29).

According to the coroner’s office, a motorcyclist was traveling on Shockley Ferry Road when an SUV pulling a trailer swerved and hit the motorcyclist.

The crash caused the motorcycle to hit a telephone pole near White Street, throwing the motorcyclist from the bike.

Shore said the SUV left the scene, and that ‘road rage’ had been going on for a while along Shockley Ferry Road prior to the collision.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where they later died. Their has not yet been released.