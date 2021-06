BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash near the town of Cross.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling west on SC-6 near Ranger Driver — about four miles south of Cross — when the incident happened.

Tidwell said the driver laid down the motorcycle and slide on the roadway just before 4 a.m. The driver was the only occupant and was not wearing a helmet. The victim’s name has not yet been released.