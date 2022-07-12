A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A motorcyclist died Monday night after colliding with another vehicle while being pursued by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said.

It happened about 8:40 p.m. on West Cherokee Street near downtown Blacksburg.

Joseph Wyatt Stancil, 21, of Iron Station, North Carolina, was driving a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle that was being pursued by troopers.

According to the coroner’s office, Stancil collided with a Ford Escape that turned onto West Cherokee Street from Mountain View Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not said why troopers were chasing Stancil or whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, and the incident remains under investigation.