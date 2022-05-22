AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A traffic stop early Saturday morning ended in a deadly shootout with a sheriff’s deputy in Aiken County, South Carolina.

An Aiken County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to stop a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle about 12:43 a.m., authorities said, but the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20 near the 11-mile marker. As the deputy confronted the driver, shots were fired and the driver sustained at least one gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

The name of the person who died will be released after his family has been notified, Ables said. An autopsy will be performed Monday in Newberry.

No other information was immediately available.