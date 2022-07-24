BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Beaufort County deputies are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from homes.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, John Brown is wanted on warrants for financial transaction card fraud.

Brown, an employee of a moving company, allegedly stole debit and credit cards from homes he was working at.

BSCO says that Brown is 23 years old and from Ridgeland.

If you know where he may be, call Sgt. Kerry Johnson of BCSO at 843-255-3438 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.