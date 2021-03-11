Moving up the timeline? Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as some NC counties prepare for Group 4

News13 will stream Gov. Cooper’s update live online at 3 p.m. Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide a COVID-19 response update Thursday afternoon as health officials look into moving ahead with vaccinating Group 4.

As of Thursday, people in groups one, two and three were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but that could soon change.

Some counties have told the state that they are ready to vaccinate group 4, which includes people with underlying conditions.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state is looking to see if it can move forward so those people with underlying conditions can get vaccinated earlier.

“Coming next are people with increased risk because of a medical condition,” noted Cohen. “We are continuing to talk to our vaccine providers all the time about making sure we are appropriately moving forward with due haste to get to all of our priority groups as quickly as possible.”

Some counties say they’re ready to move on to group 4, and the state is looking at options. “The latest we would go is March 24, but we would look to see if we could move that up sooner,” said Cohen.Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

A massive FEMA vaccine clinic was held in Greensboro Wednesday, with the goal of administering over 100,000 shots. It’s the only federally supported site in the state and one of 17 in the country right now.

The clinic will go for roughly 12 hours a day, seven days a week for two straight months.

Anyone qualified and interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment right here.