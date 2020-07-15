MS-13 gang members arrested in North Carolina, charged in several murders

Two MS-13 gang members accused in connection to several murders that took place in New York were arrested in the Charlotte area, the FBI says.

Jose Moises Blanco, 30, who is also known as “Cuervo,” was arrested in Salisbury Tuesday morning. Another suspect, 28-year-old Oseas Gonzalez, who also goes by “Cordero”, was also taken into custody in Charlotte.

They are facing charges in connection to six murders, two attempted murders, a kidnapping conspiracy and narcotics trafficking conspiracies, as well as related charges including assault in aid of racketeering and firearms offenses.

“In 2017, the President directed the Department of Justice to go to war against MS-13, and we did just that,” said Attorney General William Barr said.

The FBI says Blanco and Gonzalez operated in MS-13 subdivisions on Long Island, the ‘Sailors’ and ‘Hollywood’. Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; William F. Sweeney, Jr. says the groups took part in vicious crimes in Long Island.

“Victims were hacked with machetes, one shot numerous times and another decapitated,” Sweeny said. “[We] will not rest until violent gangs are eradicated from the communities they have terrorized.”

Both men appeared in court in Charlotte and are currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. They will be transferred to New York and will eventually face an arraignment.

The other suspects, Carlos Alfaro, Victor Lopez-Morales, Ever Morales-Lopez, David Sosa-Guevara and Kevin Torres are in either state or federal custody will also be arraigned at a later date before a judge. Suspect Jose Jonathan Guevara-Castro remains at large.