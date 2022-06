HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several animals were killed in a house fire on Wednesday in Orange County, according to officials.

The Orange Rural Fire Department said a 911 radio call was made just before 6:15 p.m. reporting a structure fire with animals trapped on Riverside Drive just outside Hillsborough.

An Orange County deputy on the scene reported smoke and flames were visible coming from the home.

The residence is uninhabitable due to “significant” smoke and heat damage.