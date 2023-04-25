STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple buildings were heavily damaged early Tuesday morning in a fire in downtown Statesville, according to officials.

Iredell County officials said the blaze was under control as of 5:45 a.m., but four buildings were heavily damaged.

Center Street in downtown Statesville was blocked by fire crews. Officials encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to American Renaissance School’s Facebook page, school and kindergarten screenings are canceled today. School officials say they plan to resume school tomorrow.