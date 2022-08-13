GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA/WBTW) — Several people were hurt Friday night during fights among spectators that halted a high school football jamboree, authorities said.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the fights that occurred during the event at Greenwood High School.

The sheriff’s office said there were reports of shots being fired during the incident but investigators did not find any evidence that supported those claims.

On Saturday, Greenwood School District 50 in a Facebook post there were “multiple fights” involving juveniles from different schools near the concession stand.

The district said there were multiple injuries and that some people with “major injuries” were taken by EMS to Self Regional Medical Center.

The district also said “individuals” were taken into custody and that they will be “prosecuted and disciplined to the fullest extend of the law and School Board policy.”

“We take these matters very seriously and will work with law enforcement to make sure these incidents will not take place in the future,” the district said.