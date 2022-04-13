GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville police are looking for a man they say is responsible for hitting people in the face with plates of whipped cream.

Multiple people reported being hit in the face on Wednesday, police said, including a woman who told officers she was hit while walking on the sidewalk, pushing her child in a stroller. Officers were about 2:30 p.m. to near the Main Street bridge downtown to investigate the incident.

Police have released a photo of the man they think is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.