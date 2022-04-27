WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple shots were fired at police officers during a pursuit and arrest in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to police.

Winston-Salem officers were working with federal partners and trying to serve an arrest warrant to a man who they say will not be identified at this time.

While trying to serve the warrant, a vehicle pursuit began in the area of the 3000 block of University Parkway. During the pursuit, multiple shots were reportedly fired at officers by the suspect.

The pursuit ended in a crash, and the suspect was taken into custody. No one was hurt in the crash.