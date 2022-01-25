Murdaugh estates face $65M in claims by Mallory Beach’s mom, others

The gates near Alex Murdaugh’s home in Islandton, S.C., are seen in this Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 photo. State police have six separate investigations into Murdaugh and his family after his wife and son were shot to death outside the home in June. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) –- The mother of Mallory Beach and others have filed claims against the estates of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh over the property where they were found dead last year.

Nineteen-year-old Mallory Beach was on the boat with Paul and several others when it crashed in February 2019. She was thrown from the boat and found dead days later.

Paul Murdaugh had been charged with three counts of boating under the influence, but the charges were dropped when he and his mother were found shot to death on the Moselle property in June 2021.

Lawyers for Mallory’s mother, Renee Beach, and two other passengers involved in the boat crash have filed $65 million in creditor’s claims against the estates. WSAV News 3 is told the move was made to ensure any assets left to Alex Murdaugh would be included in settlement or judgments of the civil lawsuits surrounding the boat crash.

Looking closer, Colleton County records show that in the event of Maggie and Paul’s deaths, the family’s patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, would be entitled to the property.