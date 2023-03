COLLETON, COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Several pieces of furniture and other household items belonging to the Murdaugh family are going up for auction this week.

The auction is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thurdsay at the Liberty Auction House in Pembroke, Georgia.

The seller said the items once belonged to Alex and Maggie Murdaugh but could not say whether they were from Moselle or another one of the family’s homes.