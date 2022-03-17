RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A virtual bond hearing was held Thursday morning for Cory Fleming, a longtime friend, and alleged co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh.

Fleming, who was suspended from practicing law by the SC Supreme Court in October 2021, is facing more than a dozen charges – most of them connected to the death settlement of the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee handed down a $100,000 bond for Fleming during Thursday’s hearing.

Murdaugh is also facing four new charges. There is no word on when he will go before a bond judge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.