COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A defense lawyer for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh drew laughter in the courtroom Tuesday after he said “tempting” while pointing a rifle towards prosecutors.

Dick Harpootlian made the comments while Mike Sutton, a forensic engineer, was on the stand in Murdaugh’s double murder trial. Harpootlian was trying to demonstrate the stance the shooter would’ve had to be in for the killings.

After the comment, Harpootlian got more serious and said “I don’t know how I can do this so I’m not pointing at somebody,” before turning around and finishing the demonstration in the other direction.

Sutton said that bullet casing locations and the angles of two shots fired at Maggie Murdaugh show the shooter was about 5-foot-2 (1.57 meters) tall or else holding the gun below their kneecap. Murdaugh is 6-foot-4.

“It’s just trigonometry,” Sutton said.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.