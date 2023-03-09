Alex Murdaugh is taken to the Colleton County Courthouse for sentencing on Friday, March 3, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disgraced former attorney and convicted family killer Alex Murdaugh have filed a notice of appeal in the double-murder trial.

The notice comes exactly one week after Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life terms in prison.

In a press conference immediately following the sentencing, Murdaugh’s lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said that they planned to appeal the case to the highest level in both state and federal courts.

Both Harpootlian and Griffin said that their grounds would likely be related to the slew of financial crimes evidence that was allowed before the jury to support the state’s theory of motive. Murdaugh’s lawyers argued that including testimony about all of the financial crimes was overkill and tarnished Murdaugh’s character, unfairly prejudicing the jury.

They also said that a federal appeal could be made because they believe the state violated Murdaugh’s Fifth Amendment rights when asking him why he did not come clean about being at the kennels the night of the murders. Griffin said that the Supreme Court has made clear a defendant’s post-arrest silence cannot be used against them.

