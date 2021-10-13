Murdaugh property delivered with delinquent tax notice, lawsuits could prevent auction

EDISTO, S.C. (WCBD) — A property on Edisto Beach, owned by the Murdaugh family, is due thousands in delinquent taxes. But pending lawsuits may prevent it from going to auction.

Court records show that Alex Murdaugh and his late wife, Margaret, owe thousands of dollars in delinquent taxes on the family’s Edisto Island beach house.

Tax records show the Murdaughs owe more than $6000 in delinquent taxes in 2020 and more than $7000 in outstanding taxes for this year.

Colleton County officials say if the back taxes aren’t paid by December 10, the house will go up for auction. Those officials also confirm that a delinquent tax notice was delivered to the property last week.

But officials with the county told News 2 Wednesday afternoon that the property will not go to a tax sale because of pending lawsuits.

The Murdaugh’s have owned the property since 2002.