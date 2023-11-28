Beaufort County, S.C. (WCBD) – Former attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will be back in court for a sentencing hearing Tuesday morning. Murdaugh pleaded guilty to financial crimes last week.

Over the past few months, two different plea deals for federal and state financial charges have led to today where there will not only be a formal sentencing but for the first time, there could also be testimonies from some of Murdaugh’s financial victims.

Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to 22 counts including money laundering, breach of trust, and financial fraud. It’s expected that Judge Clifton Newman will accept the plea deal Tuesday.

One of the victims that may speak Tuesday morning is the family of Gloria Satterfield. Gloria was Murdaugh’s former family housekeeper who died in 2018 following an alleged “Trip and fall accident” at the Murdaugh’s home.

News 2 spoke to a former prosecutor, Chris Gramiccioni, who says the testimonies from victims today could give personal perspectives on Murdaugh’s financial charges.

“This is the first time the public is really going to hear the inside baseball, so far what they’ve read is just what’s been alleged in charging documents, and also what’s been admitted to in very limited questioning format during the plea proceedings. Now you’re going to hear, have some color commentator provided by, the very victims that hired the defendant.” Former Proecutor and Partner at Kingston Coventry LLC, Chris Gramiccioni

Experts expect Murdaugh’s team will try to present anything that’s mitigating or friendly towards Murdaugh at Tuesday’s hearing.

The plea sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Beaufort County.

News 2 will be sitting in on the hearing; Count on 2 to keep you updated with all the details form Tuesday’s hearing, on air and online.