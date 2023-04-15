CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect who was accidentally released on a court processing error from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center has tuned himself back in, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Jaylan Davis, 25, is charged with murder and other violent felonies.

Jaylan Noah Davis (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

Deputies say Davis was processed out of jail Thursday after a court order indicated that charges against him were dismissed.

Officials advised those charges, however, were not dismissed, and the order was a clerical error.

“I am grateful that it appears that no one was harmed as a result of this mishap, though I am sure it was an emotional rollercoaster for the families involved,” Sheriff McFadden said. “Our criminal justice system will never be flawless, but we will learn from this experience and improve our processes accordingly.”