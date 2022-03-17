CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — MUSC will host a free event next month designed to educate people on health equity in the LGBTQ population.

The inaugural LGBTQ Health and Equity Summit will take place virtually on April 7 and 8, bringing together four keynote speakers, healthcare providers, researchers, educators, students and advocates.

Topics will include health care and needs of LGBTQ patients, the intersection of race and LGBTQ identity, minority stress and mental health, understanding what it means to be intersex, supporting the families of LGBTQ youth and LGBTQ health research updates.

MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley, explained that “MUSC recognizes the importance of health equity,” and is “committed to eliminating health disparities in the communities [it] serves.”

Interim chief equality officer for MUSC, Willette Burnham-Williams, said in part:

“We are committed to meeting the needs of the LGBTQ community and providing the highest quality care, and that begins with education and expanding our understanding of the issues affecting the health of LGBTQ people.” Willette Burnham-Williams, Interim chief equality officer for MUSC

