Myrtle Beach police locate Midlands teen previously reported missing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have safely located a Midlands teen who was previously reported missing.

Jessica Marie Ross, 16, has been safely located by police in Myrtle Beach, according to an update from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Ross reportedly left her home in Lugoff, South Carolina on Thursday morning to go to school, but never arrived, according to the KCSO. She also never arrived at work at the Firehouse Subs restaurant on Two Notch Road.

The KCSO said Ross didn’t have a cellphone, and that she planned to visit her boyfriend in Myrtle Beach. Deputies said Ross was driving a silver 2013 Toyota Prius with South Carolina Tag JEM552, with a decal for R & S Inflatables on the back of that car.

According to the KCSO, Ross’s mother said the teen was without needed medication.