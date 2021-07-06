Myrtle Beach’s Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar to open Charlotte location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar will open a location this fall in Charlotte, the business announced in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The Crazy Mason opened up in Myrtle Beach last summer and has since announced plans to add several other locations, with the latest announcement being Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Charlotte has been on our horizons and another one of our favorite cities to day trip to,” the business owners said. “The local partners we have operating this location is second to none. They can’t wait to bring the crazy creations to their city and be Charlotte’s dessert destination.”

A specific location has not yet been announced, but it expects to open in the fall.

The Crazy Mason also has a location in North Myrtle Beach, with locations in Charleston, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, coming soon.