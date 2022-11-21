CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico.

FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo

Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount.

Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north of Uptown, where hundreds of people lined up outside, wrapping around the side of the church.

A GoFundMe created by Robinson’s sister has surpassed $300,000 and includes donations from NBA start Kyrie Irving, who is known for similar donations including buying a home for the family of George Floyd.

The FBI launched an investigation into the Charlotte woman’s death this week and Queen City News was able to attain a copy of the Cabo police report, which stated that nothing has been ruled out at this time as far as a cause of death.

A disturbing video of a fight that took place between her and an acquaintance surfaced online showing Robinson being slammed to the floor in what appeared to be one of the hotel rooms.

Robinson’s mother told Queen City News that she probably won’t rest until there’s an arrest.