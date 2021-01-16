N.C. reports 7,986 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, deaths surpass 8,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 7,986 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Saturday, the second straight day-over-day drop.

The total number of cases reported across North Carolina since the pandemic began is 667,826, more than two-thirds of a million.

The percent positive is up to 11.8 percent, based on results from Thursday, after two days in the 10 percent range.

The state has reached a total of 8,016 deaths, after another 83 were reported Saturday. Saturday is the fourth day in a row with at least 80 deaths and the state has averaged 94 deaths each day over the past 10 days.

Currently, 3,895 people are hospitalized, a drop of 21 from Friday and the first time there were fewer than 3,900 since Monday. Hospitalizations have dropped by a total of 95 over the past two days following the record high of 3,990 on Thursday.