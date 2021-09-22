N.C. woman accused of stabbing man with butcher knife, leading deputies on chase

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincoln County woman is facing a slew of charges after stabbing a man with a butcher knife and leading deputies on a chase in a pickup before crashing the vehicle.

The ordeal began around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, when the Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call from a man who said he had been stabbed with a butcher knife by a woman.

As deputies got to the scene, they saw a woman driving away in a pickup truck with a camper top. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies chased the vehicle east on Springs East Road and then onto Buffalo Shoals Road.

The driver, later identified as Connie Mae Hallman, 48, of Lincolnton, ran off the road and overturned, deputies said. She was taken into custody without incident.

The man who had been stabbed, identified as Randy Beal, 58, was rushed to Atrium Health-Lincoln where he was treated for his injuries. His current condition remains unknown.

Hallman has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, trespassing, speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, failure to stop for a stop sign, expired inspection certificate, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, and resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Hallman is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.