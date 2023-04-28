PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Pickens County NAACP has joined local families in a lawsuit challenging the banning of a book from school libraries.

The Pickens County school board voted unanimously in September 2022 to remove ‘Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You (Stamped)’ from school libraries for five years.

‘Stamped’ is a New York Times best-seller and has won multiple awards. It traces a history of racism in America through present day with a stated purpose of building toward an “antiracist America.”

The book was written specifically for young-adult readers and includes an educator guide, book club guide and other classroom resources.

The removal came after a parent of a Pickens County student asked the book to be reviewed by the board.

“The selection of instructional materials follows SC state board of education regulations as well as other legal requirements,” the district said at the time. “All materials will support the district’s educational philosophy, goals and objectives.”

According to the lawsuit, the board overrode the findings of school-and district-level review committees which had recommended the book remain available to students.

In response to the removal, a group of parents sued the school district on behalf of their children, who attend middle and high schools in the district.

The lawsuit claims that by banning ‘Stamped,’ the district violated students’ 1st and 14th Amendment rights.

“The First Amendment guards the school library against orthodoxy and indoctrination, and protects students’ rights to inquire, to study and evaluate, and to gain new ideas and understanding,” the suit reads.

Families and the NAACP are asking courts to return all previously removed copies of ‘Stamped’ to school libraries and prevent the district from prohibiting the book from being used as a classroom resource.

You can read the full complaint here: