NAACP speaks out about NC traffic stop caught on video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The NAACP of Raleigh-Apex on Saturday called for a thorough investigation into the arrest of Braily Batista-Concepcion.

​Batista-Concepcion is the man at the center of a now-viral arrest that was caught on cell phone video and police body camera.

Raleigh police pulled Batista-Concepcion over around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Navaho Drive after getting reports of multiple hit and runs. ​​

Court documents show Batista-Concepcion is accused of leaving the scene of two traffic collisions

Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion

After reviewing cellphone and body camera video of the incident, the NAACP said both the officers and Batista-Concepcion should have acted differently.

Chapter President Gerald Givens Jr. called the encounter “ugly,” but hesitated to call it police brutality.​​

“The main point I want to make, to all you kids that are growing up, it’s important to be respectful towards the police,” Givens said. “No matter how much disrespect they show you, keep control of your emotions and do not provoke the person who represents lawful authority.”

Givens also had a blunt message for police.

​ “To all law enforcement officers, we’re tired of being beaten and killed under your lawful authority,” Givens said. “We don’t expect perfection, but we do expect excellence.”​