Names released of eight on plane that crashed off Carteret County coast; search continues for third day

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The names were released Tuesday afternoon of the seven passengers and pilot of a plane that crashed off the Carteret County coast Sunday afternoon.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said six of the eight on board were from Carteret County. The pilot was from Greenville, along with his son.

Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, Greenville, NC, Pilot

Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, Greenville, NC

Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, Sea Level, NC

Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, Sea Level, NC

Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, Sea Level, NC

Noah Lee Styron, 15, Cedar Island, NC

Michael Daily Shepard, 15, Atlantic, NC

Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, Atlantic, NC

The group was returning from a hunting trip in Hyde County and was scheduled to land in Beaufort Sunday afternoon, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

A prayer vigil was scheduled to be held Tuesday in Atlantic at the Red & White grocery store at 7 p.m.

Crews continued the search into Tuesday after the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder stayed at the crash sites overnight Monday. That followed a full day of searches on Monday after at least three debris fields were located about four miles east of Drum Inlet, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said in a press conference Monday evening.

Buck also said one body was recovered Sunday but did not release the person’s name. He said the work would continue to locate the bodies and collect debris from the crash site.

“We have no indication anybody survived the crash,” Buck said Monday evening.

Carteret County communities broken-hearted about crash, fate of those involved

Many organizations in the county have been doing their part in raising money, groceries and other items for the impacted families. For example, Lookout Grocery has placed a donation bucket at its checkout, with all the proceeds going to the families. There have also been signs that say “Pray for Down East” and ribbons that have been seen throughout the county expressing love and support.

West Carteret High School students are making cards for the East Carteret High School students and staff that will be dropped off later this week. Fans who attend sporting events at West Carteret and Croatan High School were encouraged Wednesday to wear their Mariner Blue and Yellow and to dress in camo and/or greens on Thursday.

Carteret County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that school counselors, psychologists and school crisis team members have responded across the school system and will continue to be available for those who need it.

Sunday’s plane crash reported

Coast Guard officials confirmed Sunday evening the aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12/47 single-engine passenger plane, crashed along the coast around 2 p.m., about four miles east of Drum Inlet, not far south from the Carteret County town of Atlantic and east of Atlantic Beach. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center said in a press release Sunday they received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar before it disappeared from the screen.

The Associated Press reported that FlightAware listed a departure of a plane from the Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and noted it was last seen near Beaufort in Carteret County at 2:01 p.m.

There is an unconfirmed report that four of the passengers were students at East Carteret High School, Pagan reports. Buck did not confirm or deny that Monday evening.

Coast Guard officials from Fort Macon and Elizabeth City are involved in the search along with local fire departments and national park service beach crews. Officials Monday evening said crews from as far away as New Jersey were assisting in the search and recovery.