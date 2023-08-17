HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second NASCAR driver has been arrested in August on DWI-related charges in the Huntersville area, police and records confirm.

Christopher Hacker, 23, was pulled over by Huntersville Police just after midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 15, on I-77 North for excessive speeding, according to the police report.

Huntersville Police said upon further investigation, Hacker was arrested for DWI and cited for other traffic-related offenses.

North Carolina Judicial Branch public records show Hacker is scheduled for a court appearance on Sept. 19. NCJB’s website shows in addition to the DWI charge, Hacker faces charges of reckless driving to endanger, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt.

NCJB records state Hacker also had his driver’s license revoked for 30 days, which is standard procedure for a DWI arrest in the state.

“Motorists apprehended on suspicion of committing a DUI violation in NC will be charged with driving while impaired (DWI) and will immediately be penalized with an administrative license revocation of 30 days,” according to DMV.com.

​​”A driver’s license will be revoked, at a minimum, for a year, if they are convicted of driving while impaired,” NCDOT reports.

Hacker competes part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.