Photos: Nasha the giraffe gives birth at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — After months of anticipation, Nasha has started labor! You’re invited to witness the miracle happening NOW at the Nashville Zoo.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE BABY GIRAFFE CAM

Nasha is a 6-year-old Masai giraffe giving birth to her first calf. The gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months so she’s been pregnant since the Fall of 2019.

Zoo officials tell News 2 there were some complications with labor as the veterinary team, along with keepers had to step in to help deliver the calf. For these reasons, the cameras were turned off, but are now back up and running.





Baby Giraffe Facts