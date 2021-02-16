National Weather Service confirms high-end EF-3 tornado touched down in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Brunswick County, North Carolina.

The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, destroying homes, downing powerlines that left thousands without electricity and snapping trees in half, news outlets reported.

The National Weather Service said wind speeds were estimated at 160 mph.

Last night's tornado in Brunswick County has been rated as a high-end EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita damage scale with winds estimated at 160 mph. — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) February 16, 2021

Three people were killed and 10 people were injured in the tornado.

Drone footage shows damage done by an EF-3 tornado in Brunswick County, North Carolina (WBTW)

“It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It’s going to be a long recovery process,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference early Tuesday.

There was not much warning before the tornado tore through town. While a warning was issued, the tornado was already on the ground, according to officials. People were at home and in their beds.