National Weather Service confirms overnight EF-1 tornado in upstate South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado hit Seneca on Saturday night.

The estimated peak winds were at 90 mph. It started at 5:48 p.m. and went for about 1.2 miles. A radio tower as partially toppled and a business lost about 20 percent of its roof, the NWS report said. They say a car was flipped in front of the business and a few hardwood trees were snapped/ uprooted.

They will also be conducting surveys in Moore and Spartanburg County.

A Tornado Warning was in effect for Spartanburg County as well as McDowell and Rutherford Counties from about 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. Some streets in the Upstate were filled with debris and tree limbs due to the severe weather conditions.

A viewer video below from Mark Rogers shows a tree falling on the side of the road on Hwy 176 in front of First North Spartanburg Church.

Pictures below show power lines down on Bennett Street and Stone Avenue in Greenville.



Power lines down near Bennett Street and Stone Avenue in Greenville following severe storms Saturday night. (WSPA)

