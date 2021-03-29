Navy’s Blue Angels to participate in 2022 Joint Base Charleston Air & Space Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will participate in the 2022 Joint Base Charleston Air & Space Expo, according to the recently released 2022 show schedule.
The show is set for April 9-10, 2022.
The Blue Angels were slated to headline the 2020 Expo, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fans in 2022 will be treated to a show featuring new aircraft, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which will replace the legacy Hornets that have been used for decades. The new Super Hornets joined the fleet in 2021 after a two-year transition period.
Additionally, a new C-130J Super Hercules has been added to the lineup. The C-130T Hercules was retired in 2019 after 17 years.
C-130’s are used by the Blue Angels as “logistics aircraft,” as well as in demonstrations.
The Blue Angels team is made up of 17 volunteer officers total. According to the Blue Angels, “each year the team typically selects three tactical (fighter or fighter/attack) jet pilots, two support officers and one Marine Corps C-130 pilot.”