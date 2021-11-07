NC 12 closed between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe due to high tide, unsafe road conditions

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina officials have closed a portion of NC 12 Sunday morning due to high tide and unsafe road conditions.

In a tweet from NCDOT NC12 around 9:15 a.m., officials say NC12 between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe is currently closed. Officials say roadways are currently covered in water after the morning high tide breached the sand dunes.

There is no estimated time for reopening. Motorists are advised to avoid traveling on NC 12 in this area until further notice.

For more updates on the travel conditions in North Carolina, click here.

ALERT: NC12 closed from Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe @OBX, due to unsafe conditions. Road covered with water as AM high tide breached dune. Never drive through flooded roads. Stay tuned to https://t.co/QO3Vrvj1kk and here for updates. pic.twitter.com/1SKppqRzR5 — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 7, 2021

Around 10:40 a.m., officials say the sand dune at Pea Island next NC 12 collapsed. Motorists are urged not to travel on NC 12 at this time.

Please don't travel on NC 12. Road is closed between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. Dune just collapsed at Pea Island next to NC 12. Hope conditions will improve as tide recedes. But stay off the road and stay tuned here or https://t.co/QO3Vrvj1kk for updates. pic.twitter.com/4atRTk1S3m — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 7, 2021

Several coastal ferry operations in North Carolina have been suspended Sunday, including ferries to and from Ocracoke, due to impacts from a coastal storm.

The ferries that run between Ocracoke, Cedar Island and Swan Quarter have been suspended for the day Sunday due to high winds along the coast.



Ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras have been suspended until further notice.

The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry operations have been suspended until further notice due to the storm, which created water levels that are too low to operate. Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry operations are suspended due to elevated water levels and high winds.

In Dare County, public works crews will not collect residential or commercial trash in Kitty Hawk or the unincorporated areas of the county on Monday due to the adverse weather conditions.