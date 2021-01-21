NC board rules aerial pesticide pilot must pay $1,400 for damage to residential property

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) — An aerial pesticide applicator must pay more than $1,000 for drift damage on a residential property in Tabor City, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Henson Chad Cox, with Allen Aviation in Aynor, will pay $1,400 as part of a settlement agreement approved by the North Carolina Pesticide Board. The board has approved several settlement agreements this month, which involve cases of drift damage, improper pesticide application and the improper selling of pesticides.

By law, pesticides cannot be deposited by aircraft on the right-of-way or within 25 feet of a public road. Pesticides also cannot be deposited aerially within 100 feet of a residence.