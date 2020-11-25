NC businesses prep for stronger mask rules beginning Wednesday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — As North Carolina watches a surge in COVID cases, Governor Roy Cooper is putting stricter mask rules in place across the Tar Heel State.

Governor Cooper announced Monday an executive order that tightens mask restrictions and also extends Phase 3, It’s in effect through December 11.

Among other measures, the order makes masks a requirement in any public indoor space even while maintaining six feet of distance.

It also makes it so they’re necessary in gyms while working out.

“We’re actually going to be implementing different training masks,” coach and manager at Hard Road Fitness Company in Lumberton Sierra McRae said. “It allows you to intake a certain amount of air and you can kind of just adjust it yourself…It’s going to be a little bit challenging for our members. But we’re going to kind of base our training towards working with a mask.”

Another change in this latest order is that guests of restaurants will now need to wear face coverings even while sitting at a table. They’ll need them on all the time, except if they’re actively eating or drinking.

“I think it’s a good thing a positive thing,” owner of Haleigh’s Diner Mike Warwick said. He said he’s all for it if it means cutting down on COVID numbers.

“I think there will be challenges on the customer end of not wanting to do it,” he added.

The new order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

