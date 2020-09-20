NC Central student injured after stray bullet breaks dorm room window, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Central University student was injured after a stray bullet broke a window at a residence hall Saturday night, the university said in an alert.

A person fired a gun around the 1900 block of Fayetteville street just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday. A bullet subsequently damaged a window at Benjamin Ruffin Residence Hall, slightly injuring an occupant in the room, the alert said.

There was no indication the dorm was targeted in the shooting. NCCU police are investigating the manner and believe there is no ongoing threat to the campus, the alert said.

No further information was available.