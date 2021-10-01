NC deputies make arrests in massive property theft ring investigation

Jessica Dawn English, Luke Adam Stafford, and James William Yates III face charges in a multi-county theft ring. (Buncombe Co. Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have made arrests in what they’re calling one of the largest recoveries of stolen property in at least a decade for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

After making one arrest last week, deputies have charged two more people in a multi-county theft ring.

Last week, the sheriff’s office recovered hundreds of stolen construction items, landscaping and surveying equipment/materials from rented storage units in Candler.

Deputies say a number of tools used to cut out catalytic converters were also recovered.

These thefts were primarily from construction and road construction companies, according to the sheriff’s office.

A significant amount of additional stolen property was recovered this week at the residence where two suspects were taken into custody. The stolen property included thousands of dollars of fire equipment that had been taken from the Asheville Fire Department.