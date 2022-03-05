RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two “violent” gang members known as “Ghost” and “Goon” were sentenced to a combined 32 years in prison for their roles in a crime spree.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Greer Old, 26, known as “Ghost” and Daniel Reaves, 22, known as “Goon” of New Hanover County, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents said that on Aug. 9, 2018, Old, Reaves and Brittany Moses planned to steal heroin from a former boyfriend of Moses in a parking lot in Wilmington.

After Moses lured him into her car, documents said Old and Reaves also go into the car with their guns and demanded heroin. Old, Moses and Reaves believed he had more heroin than he was giving up. When he didn’t hand over more, they started to pistol-whip him.

Moses’ former boyfriend was then shot in the arm, pushed out of the car, and abandoned. A witness helped him until police arrived. He was left with an imprint of the gun on his forehead.

Two days later, Wilmington police spotted Ghost and Goon in a car tried to stop them. However, Ghost took off at a high rate of speed and ran a stoplight before losing control of his car.

Both men fled on foot, and prosecutors said Ghost fired a gun at the officer trying to arrest him. That officer then returned fire.

Officers used a K-9 to helped find Old, who was hiding in some bushes near a church. An officer trying to pull him out of the bushes dislocated his shoulder in the process. A gun found near Old had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Inside the car, police said they found a .25 caliber handgun, a .380 caliber handgun, 16 grams of methamphetamine and 438 doses of Xanax.

Old told the police he ran from them because he believed that the mother of his child, whose residence he shot at, had taken a warrant out on him. According to a news release, Old denied having a gun but said he would have shot the K-9 and the officer if he did.

Law enforcement reported Old is a validated member of the Folk Nation gang. He was on probation for conspiracy to commit common law robbery at the time.

Reaves was caught a few weeks later on Aug. 29 in Kentucky by U.S. marshals. Police said he was also in the Folk Nation gang and on probation for a state felony.

Old will spend 20 years in prison. Reaves was sentenced to 12.

Moses was sentenced to nearly nine years in federal court for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery (aiding and abetting) and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (aiding and abetting).