NC Gov. Cooper announces people 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– People 65 and older will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

During the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) Legislative Goals Conference, Cooper announced the state would be opening the criteria for people 65 and older on Thursday.

The criteria for people 65 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine is in addition to those who are 75 and older.

During the conference, Cooper asked local leaders to encourage health departments to use all vaccines that are allotted to them.