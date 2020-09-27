NC hit-and-run suspect armed with machete leads authorities on chase, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a UNC-Chapel Hill student was struck by a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Columbia Street and McCauley Street.

The student was not injured and the vehicle fled the scene.

As UNC Police searched campus for the suspect vehicle, a blue Jeep with no license plate, an officer located the vehicle heading west on South Street.

The officer initiated a traffic stop but the suspect refused to stop.

The suspect eventually pulled over on South Columbia Street, behind a Chapel Hill Fire Battalion Chief vehicle in the road on North Columbia, which was responding an unrelated gas leak call.

The officer approached the driver side window of the vehicle but the suspect refused to roll the window down.

The officer saw the suspect holding a machete knife in his right hand and ordered him to drop the weapon and exit the vehicle.

Instead, the suspect accelerated forward and hit the fire vehicle, then backed up and began driving towards the officer.

The UNC Police officer fired gunshots toward the vehicle but the suspect turned and fled the scene heading north.

Thee suspect, who is not affiliated with the University, was later apprehended by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department and North Carolina Highway Patrol after a second pursuit.

The suspect sustained a graze wound on his lower left leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Following protocol, the State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating this incident.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name.