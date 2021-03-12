NC husband, wife arrested after sex offense involving juvenile reported, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife in North Carolina have been charged after authorities began investigating a sex offense involving a juvenile.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and detectives and a police department in Ohio began a joint investigation on Sunday.

Detectives in Ohio were investigating an alleged statutory sex offense involving a 15-year-old juvenile that happened in their jurisdiction. The suspect in the sex offense was identified as a Gavin Head, 53, of Thomasville.

Head is currently on the sex offender registry with the DCSO.

On Thursday, detectives with the DCSO obtained and executed a search warrant for Head’s home in Thomasville. As a result of that search warrant, detectives found evidence related to the investigation in Ohio.

After completing the search warrant, detectives with the DCSO arrested Head and his wife, Taylor Head, 22 of Thomasville.

They were both charged with one count of disseminating material harmful to a minor. In addition, Gavin Head was also charged with one count of probation violation.

Taylor Head was held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on April 8.

Gavin Head was held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $510,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on April 8.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are expected on both, Gavin and Taylor Head in North Carolina as well as Ohio.

Anyone with information as it relates to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy B. Everhart with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.