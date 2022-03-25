ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested a 41-year-old Salisbury man for soliciting who he thought was a 15-year-old girl on social media, but it turned out to be an undercover detective.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Jerome Anthony Polk, Jr. sent the undercover detective sexually-explicit messages and wanted to carry out sexual acts with the “teen” at Granity Quarry Civic Park.

Polk was arrested by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department when he arrived to meet the “teen.” At the time of arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Polk was charged with solicitation of a child by computer, disseminating obscene material to a minor, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.