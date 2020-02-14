NC man assaults girlfriend while arguing with ex-wife, hits 2 with car, rams vehicle head-on in crash, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested Thursday night after a crime spree that resulted in an assault and a hit-and-run, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

James Randolph Miller, 44, of High Point, was arrested for driving while impaired, possession of schedule VI (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to real property.

Miller was also charged with 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and 2 counts of felony hit-and-run inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

He is in the Guilford County Jail under a domestic hold for the assault on a female.

He was given an additional $200,000 secured bond for the other charges.

Miller’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Around 5:37 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of East Russell Avenue and South University Parkway in reference to a hit-and-run call involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers were able to determine that a gold SUV driving down East Russell Avenue passed a group of people walking, and after an argument, with the pedestrians, the driver intentionally hit a 16-year-old male and a 23-year-old male.

The teen and man have serious but not life-threatening injuries. The SUV then fled the scene northbound on South University Parkway.

Around 8:14 p.m., officers were sent to a public disturbance call on Bridlewood Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they determined that the suspect from the earlier hit-and-run had been in a domestic disturbance at his home and fled the scene in a gold SUV before police arrived.

Miller was identified as the suspect. He argued with his ex-wife over the phone before threatening his girlfriend with a hatchet.

He then physically assaulted her before she was able to escape and run to safety, the release says.

After leaving the Bridlewood Avenue location, Miller rear-ended another vehicle on Skeet Club Road near the intersection of Aberdare Drive.

He then backed up and intentionally rammed the same vehicle 2 or 3 more times before turning around and fleeing the area.

The victim in the crash called 911 and followed Miller to obtain the tag number. After being followed, Miller turned his vehicle around and rammed the victim’s vehicle head-on, despite the victim’s attempts to avoid the crash and as a result crashed through a nearby fence.

The victim was able to get out of his vehicle and run to safety.

Around 8:26 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Miller in the driver’s seat of his gold GMC Yukon that had also crashed and got stuck in the mud.

He was then arrested and charged.

