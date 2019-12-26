NC man bought Christmas dinner fixings – and a $250K scratch-off

(AP) – A North Carolina man has won a $250,000 lottery ticket after stopping by the grocery store to buy some fixings for Christmas dinner.

North Carolina lottery officials said in a statement that Michael Rosenbrock claimed his prize on Monday.

Rosenbrock said he was hosting the family this year and wanted to make sure he had all he needed for the holiday meal.

That included “ham, meatballs, stuffing, the whole shebang.”

He ended up with an extra $176,876 after taxes.

Rosenbrock said the money will help him fulfill his dream of starting a nonprofit.