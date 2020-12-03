NC man comes home to find stranger in his bed

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — When Jared Haybrock returned to his Guilford County home around 2:30 a.m. Monday, he was coming back from a friend’s house. However, it was a total stranger who was about to leave an impression.

“I looked on my counter, I noticed there was a box of granola bars open and I didn’t really think anything of it at all,” Haybrock said.

He decided to have a snack before heading to bed, but hunger turned to surprise when he heard someone call out from the other room.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, is that a person?’ And so I’m like, ‘Hey,’ and I hear, ‘Hey,’ again and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ just this wave of terror comes over me,” he said.

When Haybrock came around the corner, he discovered a man already in the bed he was about to slide into.

“I’m like, ‘Well dude what are you doing here?’ He’s like, ‘It was freezing cold outside. I needed to get a place to stay warm and dry off,’” he says. “I’m like, ‘No dude you can’t be here!’ I was like, ‘How did you get in here?’ He’s like, ‘Oh I broke the window,’ and I was like, ‘Dude that’s not cool!’”

Todd Aaron McKinney

Haybrock grabbed a knife and told the man he was going to call 9-1-1. That’s when the alleged burglar, identified by deputies as 45-year-old Todd Aaron McKinney, tried to arm himself as well.

“He grabs a didgeridoo that I have on the wall and acts like he’s gonna swing it towards me, kind of a lazy swing, I don’t know if he’s trying to see if I’m gonna like be scared or whatever,” Haybrock said.

The granola bars must have tired the intruder out, when he decided getting back in bed sounded better than getting in a fight.

“So, he’s under the covers, so I’m kinda just pacing back and forth, looking at him, talking to the cops,” Haybrock said.

Five minutes later, deputies were there to give McKinney the real wake-up call and bring him to a less comfortable bed at the Guilford County Detention Center.

“He had his pants and his boots on the ground still, they took him without that,” Haybrock said.

Haybrock made his bed and went to sleep with a story he couldn’t make up.

“I think right now I’m still kind of dealing with a little bit of shock from it,” he said.

McKinney was charged with second-degree burglary.