NC man cuts girlfriend’s arm off with machete, warrants say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 27-year-old Fayetteville man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he cut his girlfriend’s arm off with a machete on Tuesday, court documents say.

Ryan Tyndall (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Fayetteville police were called to a home on Railroad Street after someone reported a woman had her hand cut off, warrants say.

Officer’s came in contact with the father of the suspect who led them to Melissa Norris.

Her left arm had been cut off just below the elbow, court documents say. Officers began to perform life-saving measures on Norris before EMS transported her to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Officers noted a machete and a “large amount of blood” in the front yard of the home on Railroad Street.

While at the hospital, Norris told officers that she was in the living room while her boyfriend, Ryan Alexander Tyndall, was in a bedroom. She told officers she asked Tyndall where her Xanax was to which he replied that it was in the bedroom.

Norris said she walked into the bedroom and then felt a sharp pain in her arm, warrants say.

She ran from the room and realized her arm had been severed, court documents show. She ran to Tyndall’s father’s home a block away. She told officers Tyndall drove off from the scene.

While detectives executed a search warrant at the home on Railroad Street, Tyndall drove up to his father’s house where he was taken into custody, police said.

At the police station, officers attempted to interview Tyndall but he had taken an “unknown substance” and couldn’t be interviewed.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and later released.

Norris is currently at Duke University Medical Center.

Tyndall is being held without bond after being charged with attempted first-degree murder, castration without malice and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.

