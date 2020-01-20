NC man shared images of himself raping 15-year-old, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is being held under a $1 million bond after he was charged with statutory rape of a child and sharing images of that crime, warrants say.

Anthony Christian Harris, 28, was arrested late Friday by Raleigh police.

Anthony Christian Harris (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Warrants say between July 2019 and Jan. 14, Harris took photos of himself “engaging in sexual activity” with the teen and then shared those images.

He faces charges of :

Felony statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger

Felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Felony second-degree exploitation of a minor

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

If Harris posts his $1 million bond, he can not have contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 16, court documents show.

He remained behind bars Monday morning.

He is scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge on Jan. 21.

